Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Adam Phillips played for Morecambe in their FA Cup defeat by Chelsea last month

Accrington Stanley have signed Burnley midfielder Adam Phillips on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old spent the first half of the campaign with League two Morecambe, for whom he scored 10 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions.

He could make his Stanley debut against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

"This is a step up and I am looking forward to it, to playing in this league and the challenge ahead," he told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.