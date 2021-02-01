Last updated on .From the section Irish

Declan Devine's Derry side had a disappointing campaign in 2020 as they finished seventh in the Premier Division

Derry City will face Longford Town away in their League of Ireland opener on 20 March before welcoming champions Shamrock Rovers six days later.

In November, Longford returned to the Premier Division for the first time since 2016 by beating Shelbourne 1-0 in the promotion-relegation play-off.

News of Derry's opening fixtures came as the club appointed Mark McChrystal as first-team coach.

Conor Loughrey has also joined the club's senior coaching set-up.

Loughrey has been working at the club's Academy coach and previously worked with Devine during the Derry's manager time with the Irish FA.

McChrystal will remain registered as a player although he has only made five appearances over the last two seasons after rejoining the club for his third spell following stints in England and Scotland.

McChrystal takes the first-team coach role which had been vacant after budget cuts led to Marty McCann leaving the club last month, when similar reasons also led to the departure of assistant boss Kevin Deery.

After Derry's first home of the game of the campaign against Shamrock Rovers, they will welcome Waterford on 2 April before travelling to St Patrick's Athletic a week later.

The Candystripes will have two home games in four days against Drogheda United and Dundalk on 16 and 19 April before concluding the first full month of the campaign away to Sligo Rovers and Bohemians on 24 and 30 April.

The first series of fixture in the 36-game league will conclude with a North West Derby against Finn Harps at the Brandywell on 3 May.

In other club news on Monday, 17-years-old striker Patrick Ferry has also signed his first professional contract, agreeing a two-year deal.