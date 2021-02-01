Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Three of the United States internationals joined in the summer, while Abby Dahlkemper signed for City in January

Manchester City trio Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis and Abby Dahlkemper have been called up to the United States squad for the SheBelieves Cup, alongside Manchester United's Christen Press.

USA boss Vlatko Andonovski has named a 23-player squad for the invitational tournament, which is due to take place between 18 and 24 February.

Manchester United's Tobin Heath misses out with an ankle injury.

Argentina, Brazil and Canada will join the hosts in the tournament in Orlando.

Lavelle, Mewis, Dahlkemper and Press are scheduled to join up with the squad on 13 February, a day after Manchester City host Manchester United in a potentially crucial title-chasing Women's Super League match.

There are no fixtures scheduled to take place during the SheBelieves Cup for City and United.

Forward Alex Morgan, recently on loan at Tottenham, and Ballon d'Or winner Megan Rapinoe have also been selected.

World champions the USA won last year's SheBelieves Cup, which also included England, Spain and Japan.