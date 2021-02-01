Striker Nicky Maynard joined Mansfield on a free transfer from Bury in July 2019

Newport County have signed striker Nicky Maynard from League Two rivals Mansfield Town on loan.

The 34-year-old former West Ham United, Cardiff City and Bristol City player joins until the end of the season.

"I had a few offers from other clubs in this league and in League One," Maynard said.

"But the gaffer (Newport boss Michael Flynn) got hold of me, told me all about the club and how it's going forward, so hopefully it works out."

Maynard has scored four goals in 21 appearances for the Stags this campaign and returns to south Wales having played for Cardiff in 2012-15, a period where they won promotion to the Premier League under Malky Mackay, although they lasted just one season in the top flight.

He managed three goals and three assists in 26 appearances for the Bluebirds, with eight of those outings coming in the Premier League.

Newport boss Flynn said: "Nicky has been a proven goalscorer throughout his career and will bring a wealth of experience to the club. He knows what it takes to get to League One after his promotion with Bury a few seasons ago.

"I'm sure he will score the goals to keep us at the top end of the table between now and the end of the season."