Before joining Peterborough Serhat Tasdemir scored 14 goals in 63 games for AFC Fylde

League Two side Oldham Athletic have signed attacking midfielder Serhat Tasdemir on loan from Peterborough United until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has made 20 appearances for Posh since joining them from non-league AFC Fylde in July 2019.

Azerbaijan Under-19 international Tasdemir has been restricted to playing in the Papa John's Trophy this season.

"I'm here to get some valuable game time and to make an impact when I get the chance," he said. external-link

Harry Kewell's Oldham are 13th in League Two, six points from the play-off places.

