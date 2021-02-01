Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Nnamdi Ofoborh scored in Wycombe's play-off semi-final win at Fleetwood in July

Wycombe Wanderers have re-signed midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh on loan from fellow Championship side Bournemouth for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old played 25 times on loan at the Chairboys last season, helping them gain promotion from League One.

But Ofoborh has featured just five times for Bournemouth this term.

"Nnamdi enjoyed his time last season and knows there's a great opportunity for him to develop his experience," said Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth. external-link

Wycombe are bottom of the Championship and 11 points from safety.

