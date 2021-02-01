Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

George Taft was capped by England at youth level

Scunthorpe United have signed Bolton Wanderers defender George Taft on a permanent deal less than a month after he joined on loan.

The 27-year-old centre-back has moved on a free transfer and agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal in League Two.

He has played five times since first joining the Iron last month and helped the club keep three clean sheets in their last three matches.

The former Leicester youngster has also had spells at Burton and Mansfield.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.