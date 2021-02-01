Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Mustapha Olagunju made his Huddersfield debut on 9 January in their FA Cup third round home defeat by Plymouth Argyle

Port Vale have signed Mustapha Olagunju from Championship side Huddersfield Town until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old London-born defender becomes managerless Vale's fourth signing of the January window.

He follows the arrival of young Manchester City keeper Thomas Scott, Bradford City striker Kurtis Guthrie and the return of Nottingham Forest midfielder Jake Taylor.

Vale, still under interim boss Danny Pugh, stand 15th in League Two.

They are eight points adrift of a play-off place going into Tuesday night's trip to play Tranmere Rovers.

Vale, who sacked John Askey on 4 January, missed out on a play-off place in last season's curtailed League Two campaign by just a point.

