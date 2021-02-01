Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Callum Wright has scored twice this season for Leicester's under-21s in the Papa John's Trophy

Cheltenham Town have signed midfielder Callum Wright on loan from Premier League side Leicester City until the end of the season.

Wright, 20, becomes promotion-chasing Cheltenham's third January transfer window signing following the arrival of Aston Villa forward Indiana Vassilev and Reading striker Sam Smith.

Wright's move was finalised on deadline day after being agreed last week.

He will have to wait for his debut as Tuesday's game with Barrow is off.

Fourth-placed Cheltenham Town's next two League Two fixtures - they were also due to host promotion rivals Carlisle on Saturday - have both been postponed.

Their next scheduled game is now the trip to Harrogate on Tuesday, 9 February.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.