From the section Man City

Kwadwo Baah scored twice against Charlton in December

Manchester City are close to agreeing a deal to sign Rochdale's 18-year-old forward Kwadwo Baah.

Baah has played 13 times for the League One club this season, scoring twice and claiming two assists.

He is likely to stay at Rochdale for the remainder of the campaign before moving to City on a permanent basis.

It is the second year in a row Rochdale have cashed in on a youngster during the January window after they sold Luke Matheson to Wolves for £1m in 2020.

Meanwhile, City's England Under-20 international defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has joined Blackburn on loan.

Harwood-Bellis signed a new contract in December but manager Pep Guardiola wants him to get some first-team experience.