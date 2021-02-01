Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Robbie Willmott returned to Newport County for a second spell in July 2017

Exeter City have agreed a loan move for Newport County midfielder Robbie Willmott until the end of the season.

Willmott, 30, will be available for the trip to Stevenage on Tuesday having already featured 28 times for the Exiles this season.

"Robbie has a wealth of League Two experience," Exeter manager Matt Taylor said. "He is ready to come in and affect the team."

Willmott has played nearly 250 times during his two spells with Newport.

