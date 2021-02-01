Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon is among the guests in this week's midweek Sportscene highlights shows.

The Hearts keeper will join former Tynecastle team-mate Michael Stewart and host Steven Thompson on Tuesday's show on BBC Scotland at 23:00 GMT.

And, on Wednesday at 23:00, former Scotland women manager Shelley Kerr and ex-Scotland forward James McFadden will join host Jonathan Sutherland.

Both programmes will feature highlights of three Scottish Premiership matches.

Celtic visit Kilmarnock on Tuesday (19:45) after Aberdeen host Livingston and St Mirren welcome Hibernian (both 18:00).

And on Wednesday, Ross County visit Hamilton and Motherwell host Dundee United at 18:00 and Rangers host St Johnstone at 19:45.

There will be updates of all six games on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and the BBC Sport website and app.