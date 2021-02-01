Last updated on .From the section Football

There were 76 new positive tests from 28 December to 10 January

The latest coronavirus testing rounds in the Premier League have found seven new cases in the past week.

That is down from the previous week's total of eight positive tests.

From 25-28 January, there were four new positive tests from 1,713 players and club staff tested, with three new positive results from 1,244 players and club staff between 28 and 31 January.

The numbers have gradually reduced since 40 were recorded between 28 December and 3 January.

Players or club staff with positive results in the latest round of testing will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

The league introduced tighter protocols in January to ward off the threat of the competition being suspended because of coronavirus.

The last top-flight fixture postponed because of Covid-19 was Aston Villa against Everton on 17 January.