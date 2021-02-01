James Fowler will help take the team after Alex Dyer's departure

Head of football operations James Fowler will not be putting himself forward for the vacant manager's job at Kilmarnock after Alex Dyer's exit.

He will join assistant manager Andy Millen and club captain Gary Dicker in the technical area when they face Celtic on Tuesday.

It follows the departure of Dyer after Saturday's loss to St Johnstone.

"The board asked myself and Gary to take the team for Tuesday," former Queen of the South manager Fowler said.

"I came in to do a role and stepped away from that and this is the first time in a while I've had the coaching gear on, so it's something that I can hopefully help appoint the right person for the next step."

Dicker, who has been out injured recently, is taking on a player/coach role at the club meantime.

"Andy and Gary have taken training this morning and we've picked a team that we think can win the game tomorrow," Fowler said.

"It's a team effort, Andy's an experienced coach, Gary's got a love for the club, he's our captain and he's also got a passion for beginning his coaching journey and I've obviously done roles within the manager and assistant manager roles as well, so it's all hands to the pump at the minute and making sure we get a reaction from the players."

Kilmarnock have already been bombarded with applications for the vacant post.

"That's the ruthless part of football as well," Fowler conceded. "We'll meet as a board and myself probably later in the week and settle the way we want to go and whittle the list down to serious candidates.

"It needs to be done as soon as possible, but that needs to be the right person. We've been working in the background anyway in how we see the club moving forward and that was whether Alex was here as manager or not.

"I'll be receiving most of the CVs and giving them my feelings, but ultimately it will be a board decision."

Fowler also confirmed Kilmarnock are hoping to add possibly two players to the squad before the transfer deadline at midnight on Monday.