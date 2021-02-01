Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Jamie Pardington has been out on loan this season with Dulwich Hamlet

Mansfield Town have signed goalkeeper Jamie Pardington on loan from Premier League side Wolves until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has been at Molineux since signing from Midlands non-league side Rushall Olympic in 2018.

He has already been out on loan once this season with National League South side Dulwich Hamlet.

Nigel Clough's Mansfield, 14th in League Two, have now made three January transfer window signings.

Pardington's arrival follows those of Burton Albion's Stephen Quinn and Charlton Athletic midfielder George Lapslie.

He is the second Wolves youngster to depart on deadline day following midfielder Terry Taylor's move to Burton Albion.

