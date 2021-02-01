Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Cheltenham Town are fourth in League Two after Saturday's goalless draw with Gloucestershire rivals Forest Green Rovers

Cheltenham Town's next two League Two fixtures have been postponed following positive coronavirus tests at the club.

The Robins were due to host Barrow on Tuesday and Carlisle on Saturday.

Cheltenham have not specified the number of cases but say they informed the English Football League they would be unable to fulfil the fixtures while players and staff isolate.

The postponements will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL regulations.

Revised dates for the fixtures have yet to be arranged.