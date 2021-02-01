Declan Drysdale: Cambridge United sign Coventry defender on loan
Cambridge United have signed defender Declan Drysdale on loan from Championship side Coventry City until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old will cover the loss of Harry Darling to MK Dons and Bristol City defender Robbie Cundy's return from loan to Gillingham.
Drysdale himself spent the first half of this season on loan at Gillingham.
"Declan gives us added competition and cover. He is well regarded at Coventry City," said Cambridge boss Mark Bonner.
"His challenge is to come and add value to us and quickly integrate himself into our United team."
The U's, who have also made two loan signings from Spurs during the transfer window, are three points clear at the top of the League Two table.
