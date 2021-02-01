Last updated on .From the section Football

Brighton enjoyed a win for the ages

It was another exciting weekend for football, with a very late winner in the Copa Libertadores final, a new landmark reached by Lionel Messi and a very rare result for Brighton.

1. Brighton and Home Albion

The Seagulls earned an impressive and, as it turns out, quite rare win on their own turf on Sunday, beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0.

2. New Messi milestone

Barcelona moved up to second in La Liga with a win over Athletic Bilbao, with another signature set-piece from Lionel Messi.

3. Point to prove

Meanwhile, his former team-mate is enjoying a real renaissance at Atletico Madrid

4. Was there an earthquake?

Manchester City women earned a fifth consecutive win in the Women's Super League on Sunday, with a 4-0 trouncing of West Ham. Rose Lavelle was able to capitalise on this quite inexplicable slip from Maz Pacheco.

5. Another new manager at Watford?

One could be forgiven for thinking this headline signalled that Watford were stepping once again onto the managerial merry-go-round. They have had four different men at the helm since December 2019.

The player in question is actually the Paris St-Germain manager's son, a 19-year-old winger, who will be making the move a bit further north.

6. Civil Libertadores

The Copa Libertadores final played out on Saturday, between Palmeiras and Santos, in front of a reduced crowd at the Maracana.

Fans had to wait until the 99th minute to see any goals, but there were quite the scenes after Breno Lopes headed in the winner for Palmeiras.

7. Getting draining now

In the WSL, Arsenal had their match against Aston Villa postponed, because of a waterlogged pitch. They have played one match since 20 December.

8. Comedy goalkeeping

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez stole the show on Saturday, during Aston Villa's 1-0 win over Southampton. Despite having the look of comedian Russell Kane, he's now kept 10 clean sheets this season. A serious player.

9. Cereal winner

Just in case you wondered what it takes to fuel an elite athlete on match day.

10. Brave new world

In the US, tennis player and three-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka has bought into professional women's football team North Carolina Courage.

11. Adjudicator please

This can't be allowed, surely? The club changed their name in 2020, presumably using some kind of name auto-generator.

12. Carlo fan-tastico

Well, this is just nice, isn't it?

13. Have you seen these men?

Liverpool in transfer deadline-day appeal

And, finally, we hope these men are found. In the meantime, Liverpool have less than 24 hours to buy a centre-back.