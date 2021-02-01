Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Robbie Crawford (left) has started nine times since joining Motherwell in September

Livingston have agreed to terminate Robbie Crawford's contract six months early so the midfielder can stay with Motherwell until the summer.

The 26-year-old has made 11 appearances on loan to the Fir Park side, nine of them in the starting XI, this season.

Crawford had joined Livingston from Ayr United in June 2019 and played 26 times for Well's Scottish Premiership rivals.

He was signed by previous Well manager Stephen Robinson, but successor Graham Alexander is "happy" he is staying.

"He has shown he has the attributes to be a valuable member of our squad," Alexander told his club website. "He adds quality to the group and will be important for us in the coming months."