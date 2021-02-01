Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Swiss-born goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler played three internationals for Canada

Huddersfield Town have signed free-agent goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler on a contract until the end of the Championship season.

The 31-year-old was most recently with Fleetwood, where he played 18 games before his release earlier this month.

Canada international Leutwiler's former clubs include Basel, Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Shrewsbury.

"Jayson arrived here with glowing references," Huddersfield head of goalkeeping Paul Clements said. external-link

"Having had him in the building for a week, I can see why. He's a very able goalkeeper and he's been fantastic around the training ground."

Leutwiler will compete for a starting place with Ryan Schofield and Manchester United loanee Joel Pereira.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield midfielder Jonathan Hogg, 32, has agreed a new deal to run to the summer of 2023, with an option for a further 12 months.

