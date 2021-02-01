Last updated on .From the section Irish

Brush kept 29 clean sheets during his time at Cliftonville

Goalkeeper Richard Brush has left Cliftonville to begin a fourth spell at Sligo Rovers.

The 36-year-old returns to the Showgrounds with the intention of beginning his coaching qualifications while continuing to play.

Brush made 90 appearances for the Reds since joining from Ballinamallard United at the beginning of the 2018-19 campaign.

His last appearance came in a 2-1 win over Dungannon Swifts on 2 January.

Brush returns to Sligo as a familiar face, having already made over 150 appearances for the club across three stints.

He spent four years there from 2006-2010 before returning two years later, and again in 2014.

"In terms of changing rooms that I've been in, I can honestly say it's the first time I've left a Club having made some proper friends," the Birmingham native told the Cliftonville website, reflecting on his time at Solitude.

"Obviously there have been plenty of people I've got on with and had good times with in my career, but I've made some real friends at Cliftonville and I had a seriously great time there."