Mottley-Henry made 11 appearances for Bradford this season

Larne have signed English winger Dylan Mottley-Henry following his release by League Two side Bradford City.

The 23-year-old was let go by the Bantams on Sunday after re-signing with the club in July.

He made 11 senior appearances this season, having previously had spells at Barnsley, Tranmere Rovers, Chesterfield and Harrogate Town.

"Dylan is someone who has really good experience at a good level for a young player," said Larne boss Tiernan Lynch.

"He is direct and someone who will add pace to our team in an attacking area."

"He has played for good sides in the National League and has got a good number of appearances in the Football League under his belt.

Mottley-Henry played alongside current Larne skipper Jeff Hughes at Tranmere, with Lynch optimistic that the connection will help the winger settle in quickly at Inver Park.

Larne remain second in the Irish Premiership, three points off leaders Linfield, but are without a victory in 2021 having failed to win any of their last four matches.