Matt Smith featured in two 2-2 draws against Charlton for Swindon earlier this season

Charlton Athletic have signed midfielder Matt Smith on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season.

Smith, 20, made 27 appearances and scored two goals while on loan at Swindon Town earlier this term.

He had originally joined on a season-long loan deal but Arsenal recalled him ahead of his switch to Charlton.

Smith is the Addicks' fourth addition of the January transfer window with Ronnie Schwartz, Liam Millar and Jayden Stockley also joining.

"He's an energetic midfielder who looks to play forward every time," Charlton manager Lee Bowyer said.

