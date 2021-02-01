Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Glenn Murray scored 103 of his 191 career league goals for Brighton in two spells, the first between 2008 and 2011, before returning in 2016

Nottingham Forest have signed veteran striker Glenn Murray from Brighton for the rest of the season.

The 37-year-old had been on a season-long loan with Forest's fellow Championship side Watford.

But Murray has only made one league start for the Hornets and has now opted to swap the top end of the second tier for the chance to link up again with his old Brighton boss Chris Hughton.

"Glenn is a player I know very well," said Hughton, now in charge of Forest.

"He has an excellent pedigree at this level. He will add leadership and experience to our squad between now and the end of the season.

"He is a proven goalscorer at Premier League and Championship level and has continued to keep himself fit."

Forest are 21st in the Championship table after Saturday's goalless draw with Barnsley, just one place and three points clear of safety as they bid to avoid relegation to League One.

