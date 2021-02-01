Roy Carroll's most recent club was Mid-Ulster League outfit FC Mindwell, who were set up to foster increased awareness of mental health issues

Ex-Northern Ireland keeper Roy Carroll says there are "butterflies in my stomach" as he prepares for his return to Irish League action with Dungannon Swifts on Tuesday at the age of 43.

Carroll has not played in the Irish League since sustaining a serious knee injury while at Linfield in early 2019.

In recent times, he has been playing for FC Mindwell, who play in the lowest rung of the Mid-Ulster League.

"I can't wait to get back out playing again," Carroll told BBC Sport NI.

Carroll is hoping to get the nod to begin his Dungannon stint in Tuesday evening's Irish Premiership contest away to Ballymena United.

He said: "Football is in my blood. It's all about enjoying it. That's the way I'm going to look at it until the end of the season."

Carroll's passion for the game meant that he gave his all for the Mid-Ulster League club, who were set up with the aim of raising awareness of mental health issues - particularly among men.

Carroll's alcoholism and depression battles

The former Northern Ireland keeper has spoken openly about the battles he faced in overcoming alcoholism and depression and his team-mates at FC Mindwell included ex-international team-mate Keith Gillespie, who suffered from a serious gambling addiction and depression.

"I was playing in the lowest league in Mid-Ulster and if anybody knows me, I hate losing," said much-travelled Carroll, who made 46 appearances for Manchester United between 2001 and 2005 and earned 45 Northern Ireland caps.

"That's the passion I have. I'm a winner and I want to win every game that I play."

Fermanagh-born Carroll's link-up with FC Mindwell led him to give talks to children and adults about his struggles and there are plans to resume those sessions on Zoom as the pandemic goes on.

His move to Dungannon Swifts is also aimed at giving back with manager Kris Lindsay believing his experience will prove invaluable to the club's young keepers Connor Byrne and Sam Johnston.

He said: "The main thing is trying to help the young players at Dungannon. Dungannon are a very, very young side so hopefully my experience can help them."

That's not to say that Carroll isn't relishing the prospect of his return to Irish League action 25 years after he played in the domestic game for the first time.

"Of course, you want to play football," he said. "Everybody wants to play. I'll be pushing myself to be in the starting line-up but it's not me who decides who plays. It's up to the manager."