Vicente Guaita has made 21 appearances for Palace this season

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has signed a contract extension keeping him at the club until 2023.

The 34-year-old Spaniard, who had been linked with a summer move away from the club, joined Palace from Getafe in 2018 and has gone on to register 24 clean sheets in 80 appearances.

His new deal comes with the option to extend for a further season.

"I am so happy to extend my time at Crystal Palace with my contract until 2023," said Guaita.

"My family is really settled here in south London, and I have enjoyed my time with Roy [Hodgson], Deano [Kiely], all the coaches, and my team-mates playing in the Premier League, and have a great relationship with the fans of Crystal Palace."

Eagles chairman Steve Parish added: "Vicente is an extremely talented goalkeeper whose contribution has been invaluable over the last few seasons and I am sure will continue to be so in the upcoming months and years."