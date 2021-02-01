Brighton transfer news: Ecuadorian Moises Caicedo close to signing for Seagulls

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Moises Caicedo playing for Independiente del Valle against Flamengo
Moises Caicedo (left) played for Independiente del Valle during this season's Copa Libertadores

Brighton are confident of signing teenage Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo before the transfer deadline.

Albion have been trying to finalise Caicedo's move from Independiente del Valle for a couple of weeks.

BBC Sport understands club officials feel the move will go ahead, which would be a major coup for Brighton manager Graham Potter.

Albion have fought off competition from a number of Premier League clubs for the chance to sign the 19-year-old.

