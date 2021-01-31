Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Patrick Cutrone has scored two Premier League goals for Wolves in 14 appearances, most of those as a substitute

Wolves forward Patrick Cutrone has joined Spanish side Valencia on loan until the end of the season.

The Italy striker, 23, has made just three Premier League starts for Wanderers since they paid AC Milan £16m for him in July 2019.

He spent the whole of 2020 on loan with Fiorentina in Serie A, scoring five times in 34 appearances.

Cutrone returned to Wolves in January, featuring in four games, including their FA Cup win at non-league Chorley.

The striker, capped once by his country in 2018, scored 13 Serie A goals in 63 appearances for Milan before moving to Molineux.

But he has struggled for game time at Wolves, despite the serious skull injury suffered by Raul Jimenez, and remains behind Fabio Silva, Pedro Neto and new signing Willian Jose in their pecking order.

