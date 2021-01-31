Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Ross Stewart helped Ross County to the Scottish Championship title and Scottish Challenge Cup in the 2018-19 season

Sunderland have bolstered their attack by signing striker Ross Stewart from Ross County for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old is the Black Cats' fourth signing of the transfer window.

Stewart scored 11 times in the Scottish Premiership last season and has agreed an initial two-and-a-half-year deal at the Stadium of Light.

"Ross is a player that will be great for us in the short term, but he can also develop and improve over the long term," said head coach Lee Johnson.

"He's at a good age, he's very fit and quick, and he obviously has good height as well, so he has all attributes to succeed."

Johnson has also brought in midfielder Carl Winchester, full-back Jake Vokins and forward Jordan Jones in January.

"When the opportunity came to come to Sunderland, I just wanted to get it done as soon as I could," said Stewart, who has scored six goals in league and cup this season.

"I'm a very committed and hard-working player, and as a striker, hopefully I can bring a lot of goals to the club as well."

