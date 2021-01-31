Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Kingstonian manager Hayden Bird describes Corie Andrews as "a natural goalscorer"

AFC Wimbledon have signed forward Corie Andrews from Isthmian League Premier Division side Kingstonian.

The 23-year-old has impressed for the non-league side, scoring nine goals in 11 appearances prior to the suspension of their 2020-21 campaign.

Andrews spent a decade at Crystal Palace's academy and was given a professional contract by them, aged 17.

"What a fantastic opportunity he has been given," said Dons interim manager Mark Robinson.

"I look forward to seeing how he attacks the opportunity to forge a career at our club."

Andrews had loan spells at Margate, Kingstonian and Whyteleafe before returning to the Ks in July, and scored a hat-trick in his final competitive appearance for the club in a 3-1 win over Haringey Borough.

Details of his contract with Wimbledon, or any fee in the deal, have not been disclosed.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.