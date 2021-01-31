Friel scored for Ballymena in last season's Irish Cup final defeat by Glentoran

Carrick Rangers have signed striker Cathair Friel from Ballymena United for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old, who made 162 Sky Blues appearances, was placed on the transfer list after a breach of the club's disciplinary policy.

"Cathair has been a part of the success created during our time with 70 goals," said United boss David Jeffrey.

"Going forward we thank him for what he contributed and we wish him all the best."

Jeffrey also told the club website that Friel "made it clear that he felt his future lay elsewhere" when he was available to speak to other clubs about a move in January.

He added: "With no reasonable offers forthcoming, we discussed some loan options with him this past week, when he reported and confirmed with us that he had agreed and signed a pre-contractual agreement to move to Coleraine in the summer.

"One of the clubs who were interested in a loan deal were Carrick Rangers, and Niall Currie asked again on Sunday if he would be permitted to speak to Cathair, and they agreed a deal to take Cathair on a full transfer."

Carrick sit four points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership and manager Niall Currie is delighted to bring in the striker.

"Cathair is a proven goalscorer and so the chance to bring him to the club was something we couldn't let pass us," Currie told the club website.

"Anyone watching us play knows that we need someone to score goals and that is what Cathair will add to us so we are going to give this a real go now."