Rory Patterson returns to the Premiership after leaving Crusaders in 2019

Dungannon Swifts have bolstered their attack by bringing in the experienced Rory Patterson and Nathaniel Ferris.

Former Derry City and Crusaders striker Patterson, 36, joins from Belfast Celtic on a professional contract.

Ferris makes a return to Dungannon in a loan deal from Championship side Loughgall.

"It's an area where we have struggled this year - both are proven scorers, albeit at different ends of their career," said Swifts boss Kris Lindsay.

He added: "We've only scored seven goals in 13 games. I think they will both bring something different to us in attacking areas."

Dungannon lie second from bottom in the Premiership and four points clear of basement boys Carrick Rangers.

Patterson, who moves from Belfast Celtic, adds more experience to the squad as he arrives at Stangmore Park two days after Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll.

"I am delighted to be signing for a club where I started playing senior football when I was 15 or 16," he told the club website.

"I can't wait to get started and hopefully hit the ground running with a few goals."