Lorient v Paris Saint Germain

Corner, Lorient. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.
Line-ups
Lorient
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Dreyer
- 17Mendes
- 2Gravillon
- 15Laporte
- 21Morel
- 14Hergault
- 28Laurienté
- 23MonconduitBooked at 28minsSubstituted forChalobahat 45'minutes
- 6Abergel
- 10Le FéeBooked at 12mins
- 27Grbic
Substitutes
- 8Chalobah
- 13Moffi
- 16Bartouche
- 18Lemoine
- 19Wissa
- 22Delaplace
- 29Hamel
- 31Etienne
- 33Mouyokolo
PSG
Formation 4-4-2
- 16Rico
- 24Florenzi
- 4Kehrer
- 3Kimpembe
- 20Kurzawa
- 11Di María
- 15DaniloBooked at 2mins
- 8Paredes
- 10Neymar
- 9Icardi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 12Rafinha
- 18Kean
- 19Sarabia
- 23Draxler
- 25Bakker
- 27Gueye
- 30Letellier
- 31Dagba
- 32Pembele
- Referee:
- Jeremy Stinat
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away5
Live Text
Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Enzo Le Fée (Lorient).
Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Houboulang Mendes (Lorient) after a foul in the penalty area.
VAR Decision: No Penalty Paris Saint Germain.
Attempt missed. Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Julien Laporte.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Julien Laporte.
Corner, Lorient. Conceded by Layvin Kurzawa.
Second Half
Second Half begins Lorient 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Lorient. Trevoh Chalobah replaces Thomas Monconduit.
Half Time
First Half ends, Lorient 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Thomas Monconduit (Lorient) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Armand Laurienté.
Goal! Lorient 1, Paris Saint Germain 1. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Neymar draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Houboulang Mendes (Lorient) after a foul in the penalty area.