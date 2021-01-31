French Ligue 1
LorientLorient1PSGParis Saint Germain2

Lorient v Paris Saint Germain

Line-ups

Lorient

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Dreyer
  • 17Mendes
  • 2Gravillon
  • 15Laporte
  • 21Morel
  • 14Hergault
  • 28Laurienté
  • 23MonconduitBooked at 28minsSubstituted forChalobahat 45'minutes
  • 6Abergel
  • 10Le FéeBooked at 12mins
  • 27Grbic

Substitutes

  • 8Chalobah
  • 13Moffi
  • 16Bartouche
  • 18Lemoine
  • 19Wissa
  • 22Delaplace
  • 29Hamel
  • 31Etienne
  • 33Mouyokolo

PSG

Formation 4-4-2

  • 16Rico
  • 24Florenzi
  • 4Kehrer
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 11Di María
  • 15DaniloBooked at 2mins
  • 8Paredes
  • 10Neymar
  • 9Icardi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 12Rafinha
  • 18Kean
  • 19Sarabia
  • 23Draxler
  • 25Bakker
  • 27Gueye
  • 30Letellier
  • 31Dagba
  • 32Pembele
Referee:
Jeremy Stinat

Match Stats

Home TeamLorientAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Lorient. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.

  2. Post update

    Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Enzo Le Fée (Lorient).

  4. Post update

    Goal! Lorient 1, Paris Saint Germain 2. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi draws a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Houboulang Mendes (Lorient) after a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Penalty Paris Saint Germain.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Julien Laporte.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Julien Laporte.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Lorient. Conceded by Layvin Kurzawa.

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Lorient 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Lorient. Trevoh Chalobah replaces Thomas Monconduit.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Lorient 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Monconduit (Lorient) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Armand Laurienté.

  18. Post update

    Goal! Lorient 1, Paris Saint Germain 1. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Neymar draws a foul in the penalty area.

  20. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Houboulang Mendes (Lorient) after a foul in the penalty area.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22153450123848
2Lyon22137246202646
3Lille21136236152145
4Monaco21123642301239
5Rennes2110653023736
6Lens2210483231134
7Angers2210392934-533
8Marseille209562722532
9Bordeaux229582624232
10Metz228772420431
11Brest2292113338-529
12Montpellier2284103441-728
13Nice217592329-626
14Reims226792931-225
15Strasbourg2274113033-325
16Saint-Étienne2257102135-1422
17Nantes213992034-1418
18Dijon2129101530-1515
19Lorient2143142442-1815
20Nîmes2143141744-2715
View full French Ligue 1 table

