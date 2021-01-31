Spanish La Liga
CádizCádiz1Atl MadridAtlético Madrid3

Cádiz v Atlético Madrid

Cádiz v Atlético Madrid

Line-ups

Cádiz

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ledesma
  • 20CarcelénSubstituted forGarridoat 54'minutes
  • 4López Gutiérrez
  • 16Torres Ruiz
  • 25IzquierdoBooked at 40mins
  • 7Sánchez Ponce
  • 2Jonsson
  • 3Jiménez Jarque
  • 10Perea
  • 9LozanoSubstituted forSaponjicat 66'minutes
  • 18Negredo

Substitutes

  • 5Garrido
  • 11Pombo
  • 12Saponjic
  • 13Gil
  • 14Alejo
  • 17Fernández
  • 19Alcalá
  • 24Malbasic
  • 27Baró
  • 33Nieto
  • 35Garrancho
  • 36Martín Contreras

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 15Savic
  • 2Giménez
  • 18Felipe
  • 5TorreiraBooked at 38minsSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 45'minutes
  • 14Llorente
  • 6Koke
  • 11LemarSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 60'minutes
  • 8Saúl
  • 7SequeiraBooked at 41minsSubstituted forCorreaat 60'minutes
  • 9Suárez

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 10Correa
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 19Dembele
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 24Vrsaljko
  • 28García
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamCádizAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Cádiz. Ivan Saponjic replaces Anthony Lozano.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Renan Lodi.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Renan Lodi replaces Thomas Lemar.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces João Félix.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anthony Lozano (Cádiz) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jairo Izquierdo with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Álvaro Negredo (Cádiz) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Salvi Sánchez with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Sime Vrsaljko tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Cádiz. Jon Ander Garrido replaces Iza.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Cádiz 1, Atlético de Madrid 3. Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Penalty Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar draws a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Marcos Mauro (Cádiz) after a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Cádiz 1, Atlético de Madrid 2.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Sime Vrsaljko replaces Lucas Torreira.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, Cádiz 1, Atlético de Madrid 2.

  16. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Penalty Cádiz.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez with a headed pass.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Cádiz 1, Atlético de Madrid 2. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Lemar with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Jairo Izquierdo.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar tries a through ball, but Saúl Ñíguez is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 31st January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid1916213993050
2Real Madrid20124435181740
3Sevilla20123528161239
4Barcelona19114439172237
5Villarreal2181122920935
6Real Sociedad2188532191332
7Granada208482434-1028
8Real Betis208392634-827
9Levante206862929026
10Ath Bilbao197392623324
11Getafe206681723-624
12Celta Vigo206682431-724
13Cádiz216691830-1224
14Valencia215882729-223
15Eibar214891723-620
16Real Valladolid214892132-1120
17Osasuna204791929-1019
18Alavés2147101829-1119
19Elche193881626-1017
20Huesca2121091730-1316
View full Spanish La Liga table

