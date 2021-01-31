Cádiz v Atlético Madrid

Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Line-ups
Cádiz
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ledesma
- 20CarcelénSubstituted forGarridoat 54'minutes
- 4López Gutiérrez
- 16Torres Ruiz
- 25IzquierdoBooked at 40mins
- 7Sánchez Ponce
- 2Jonsson
- 3Jiménez Jarque
- 10Perea
- 9LozanoSubstituted forSaponjicat 66'minutes
- 18Negredo
Substitutes
- 5Garrido
- 11Pombo
- 12Saponjic
- 13Gil
- 14Alejo
- 17Fernández
- 19Alcalá
- 24Malbasic
- 27Baró
- 33Nieto
- 35Garrancho
- 36Martín Contreras
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 15Savic
- 2Giménez
- 18Felipe
- 5TorreiraBooked at 38minsSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 45'minutes
- 14Llorente
- 6Koke
- 11LemarSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 60'minutes
- 8Saúl
- 7SequeiraBooked at 41minsSubstituted forCorreaat 60'minutes
- 9Suárez
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 4Kondogbia
- 10Correa
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 19Dembele
- 20Machín Pérez
- 24Vrsaljko
- 28García
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Substitution
Substitution, Cádiz. Ivan Saponjic replaces Anthony Lozano.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Renan Lodi.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Renan Lodi replaces Thomas Lemar.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces João Félix.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anthony Lozano (Cádiz) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jairo Izquierdo with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Álvaro Negredo (Cádiz) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Salvi Sánchez with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Sime Vrsaljko tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Cádiz. Jon Ander Garrido replaces Iza.
Post update
Goal! Cádiz 1, Atlético de Madrid 3. Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Marcos Mauro (Cádiz) after a foul in the penalty area.
Second Half
Second Half begins Cádiz 1, Atlético de Madrid 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Sime Vrsaljko replaces Lucas Torreira.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cádiz 1, Atlético de Madrid 2.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Penalty Cádiz.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Cádiz 1, Atlético de Madrid 2. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Lemar with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Jairo Izquierdo.
Post update
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar tries a through ball, but Saúl Ñíguez is caught offside.