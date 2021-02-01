Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Fraser Hornby (right) will link up with Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie at Aberdeen

Aberdeen have signed Scotland Under-21 forward Fraser Hornby on loan from French club Reims until summer.

The 21-year-old former Everton frontman signed for the Ligue 1 side in summer, but has not appeared in the first team since September.

Hornby has 10 goals in 18 appearances for Scotland U21s.

After Aberdeen drew 0-0 for the second time in four days against Livingston on Saturday, boss Derek McInnes said the club needed a new number nine.

Sam Cosgrove signed for Birmingham City on Sunday, while fellow forward Curtis Main is currently injured.

"He'll give us the goal threat and forward play we know he is capable of and at the same time we can give him some much-needed game time," said Mcinnes.

"I'm very pleased to get Fraser in, a player we've monitored for a while. His club had other options for him, but Fraser made it clear he was keen to come to Aberdeen which pleases us no end and hopefully he can help us finish the season strongly."

