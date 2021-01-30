Chesterfield FC lie 13th in the National League

Chesterfield have put some players on furlough as National League clubs prepare to vote on the current season.

All three divisions have been given the chance to decide what happens to the rest of the 2020-21 campaign on Monday.

The Spireites will vote to continue the league programme, but have furloughed out-of-favour players on full salary.

"A small group of players who do not feature in the manager's plans have now been placed on furlough," said chief executive John Croot.

"This decision was taken in consultation with the PFA and there are other National League clubs who have furloughed players.

"Some of the players could have joined other clubs by now had it not been for the fact the National League North and National League South fixture programmes have been suspended, leading to us to take this temporary measure."

The North and South divisions have had their fixtures paused for a fortnight amid continuing uncertainty over funding.

However, North division club Chorley believe that not completing the season would be "inexcusable".

A club statement said external-link : "Having been granted the status of an elite club, it is our opinion that we need to act as such and respect the integrity and outcome of the current season.

"With the utmost appreciation we will be applying to Sport England for the loans being made available to help us finish this season with pride that we are part of great competition."

The statement concluded: "Our hope is other clubs across all three divisions of the National League see fit to share our outlook and we will actively be lobbying clubs to follow this lead."