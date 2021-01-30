Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Ross County, Lennon, Gerrard
"I am really happy where I am, I'm not looking over the fence, I'm not trying to get down south," manager Steven Gerrard insists he is in no rush to leave Rangers as the Ibrox side close in on a first title in a decade. (Mail on Sunday)
Celtic manager Neil Lennon admits he doesn't know for certain which players will still be around for next season but says the club is forward planning for a squad rebuild. (Sunday Mail)
Newcastle have made a loan approach for Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham. (Sky Sports)
Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka hopes to complete the signing of Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove today. (Evening Express)
Everyone thinks Kieran Tierney was a steal for Arsenal at 'just' £25m and that will have Old Firm players on the radar of clubs down south, says Sky Sports frontman Jim White. (Sunday Post)
Former Ibrox skipper David Weir salutes James Tavernier for surviving all the lows of his rollercoaster life at Rangers. (Scottish Sun)
Devastated Callum McGregor says that all he can think about is how Celtic have blown the chance to make history by allowing a tenth consecutive title to slip from their grasp. (Sunday Herald)
Ross County forward Ross Stewart is set for a £300,000 switch to English League One side Sunderland.(Press & Journal)
Dunfermline are favourites to land forward Craig Wighton on loan from Hearts, while Hamilton and Arbroath are also keen. (Sunday Mail)
Head coach Robbie Neilson says Hearts will try to bring in a new winger after Josh Ginnelly was ruled out for the rest of the season. (Edinburgh Evening News)