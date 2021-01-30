Last updated on .From the section Scottish

"I am really happy where I am, I'm not looking over the fence, I'm not trying to get down south," manager Steven Gerrard insists he is in no rush to leave Rangers as the Ibrox side close in on a first title in a decade. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Celtic manager Neil Lennon admits he doesn't know for certain which players will still be around for next season but says the club is forward planning for a squad rebuild. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Newcastle have made a loan approach for Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham. (Sky Sports) external-link

Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka hopes to complete the signing of Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove today. (Evening Express) external-link

Everyone thinks Kieran Tierney was a steal for Arsenal at 'just' £25m and that will have Old Firm players on the radar of clubs down south, says Sky Sports frontman Jim White. (Sunday Post) external-link

Former Ibrox skipper David Weir salutes James Tavernier for surviving all the lows of his rollercoaster life at Rangers. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Devastated Callum McGregor says that all he can think about is how Celtic have blown the chance to make history by allowing a tenth consecutive title to slip from their grasp. (Sunday Herald) external-link

Ross County forward Ross Stewart is set for a £300,000 switch to English League One side Sunderland.(Press & Journal) external-link

Dunfermline are favourites to land forward Craig Wighton on loan from Hearts, while Hamilton and Arbroath are also keen. (Sunday Mail) external-link