Liverpool v Manchester City

Liverpool are unbeaten in their previous 17 home league games against Manchester City, including last season's 3-1 win

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool will monitor injury doubts Sadio Mane and Fabinho in the hope they are passed fit to play on Sunday.

Alisson may also return following illness, while new signing Ozan Kabak is available, though he is unlikely to start so soon after joining on loan.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reported no new injuries.

City, who have won their past 13 games in league and cup, remain without Sergio Aguero, Kevin de Bruyne and Nathan Ake.

"WIN OR BUST FOR REDS" - DANNY MURPHY'S ANALYSIS

I wouldn't write Liverpool off in the Premier League title race just yet - that would be silly with the quality they have got and the mentality this team has shown in the past.

But, although we are only just past the halfway mark of the season, Sunday's game with leaders Manchester City has become a must-win game for Jurgen Klopp's side if they are going to retain their crown.

Not only is it an opportunity for Liverpool to narrow the gap and regain some of the momentum they lost in Wednesday's disappointing defeat by Brighton, a victory would also give other teams some confidence by showing that City are still beatable after racking up nine league wins in a row.

The way City are playing and the run they are on, that is clearly going to be tough. I don't see many weaknesses with them at the moment, especially defensively where they have gone up a notch or two, maybe more.

If Liverpool can win at Anfield, it gives them hope and a chance of retaining their title. If they don't, then it's going to be almost impossible for them to catch City, and I am not sure anyone else can either.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City last won at Anfield in 2003, and since then they have lost 13 of 19 games there in all competitions.

Sunday is obviously a great chance for City to end that poor run, but it is Liverpool who need the points more because they have slipped off the pace at the top of the table.

I don't think either side will go all-out to win it, though. I'm expecting it to be a bit cagier than that.

Prediction: 1-1

He can become the third player to reach triple figures playing for Guardiola, after Lionel Messi (211) and Sergio Aguero (120)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have gone 17 top-flight games unbeaten against Manchester City at Anfield (W12, D5), with their solitary home defeat in the past 29 meetings coming in May 2003.

City's 17-match winless streak at Liverpool is their longest in the Premier League away to any opponent.

They are also without a victory in all 14 of their previous league matches at Anfield when Liverpool have been the reigning champions, losing 10 times.

The only away win in the past 24 league meetings between these sides was Liverpool's 4-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium in November 2015.

Liverpool

Liverpool are in danger of losing three consecutive league games at Anfield, a sequence they last recorded in 1963.

The Reds could also fail to score in four consecutive top-flight home matches for the first time in their history.

They are the only Premier League side without a home goal in 2021 and have gone 348 minutes - just under six hours - without scoring at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's team have lost four of their 22 league fixtures this season, as many as in the previous two campaigns combined.

The Merseysiders had just one shot on target against Brighton, their lowest total in a home league game since April 2017.

Manchester City