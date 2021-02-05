Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester top scorer Jamie Vardy has missed four matches in all competitions since hernia surgery

TEAM NEWS

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed several members of his squad are fitness doubts but refused to elaborate on who they are.

The club are already without Rayan Ait-Nouri, Jonny, Marcal and Raul Jimenez, while Romain Saiss remains a doubt.

Leicester are boosted by the return of Jamie Vardy, while Wilfred Ndidi may also be involved.

However, Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana and Dennis Praet all remain on the sidelines.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves' fightback to beat Arsenal was a great result and it felt like a big achievement but I wasn't convinced by their performance.

Leicester had a bit of a dip when they dropped points against Everton and Leeds but they were extremely comfortable when they beat Fulham in midweek. They will be confident of getting something at Molineux.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have lost only one of the past seven meetings in league and cup, winning four and drawing two.

However, the Foxes have recorded just two wins from their previous 19 trips to Molineux in all competitions.

Wolves have failed to score in five of the seven Premier League meetings - but won 4-3 in each of the other two games.

The three most recent league encounters have produced just one goal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Victory over Arsenal in midweek ended Wolves' eight-game winless league run.

They are looking to record consecutive league wins for only the second time this season.

Wolves have claimed 44 points from losing positions since promotion in 2018, the third-best tally over that period.

They have been beaten in four of their 11 home league fixtures, equalling their final tally from the 2019-20 campaign.

Wolves have conceded the opening goal 15 times this season, with only the bottom two of Sheffield United and West Brom doing so on more occasions.

Ruben Neves has scored three league goals in 13 attempts in 2021, having failed to score from 54 shots in 2020.

Leicester City