Sheffield United v Chelsea

TEAM NEWS
Sheffield United will be without loanee Ethan Ampadu, who is ineligible to face his parent club.
George Baldock, who suffered a hamstring injury on Tuesday, is being assessed but Ben Osborn is available and Enda Stevens could also return.
Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva is a major doubt because of the thigh strain he sustained against Tottenham.
Kurt Zouma and Kai Havertz are also being monitored, having suffered minor injuries in training.
- Erling Braut Haaland: Would Man City, Liverpool, Man Utd or Chelsea suit striker best?
- Have you ever seen a better disallowed goal?
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Sheffield United have won three of their past five Premier League games, which is pretty good - but they are still 11 points from safety, which shows the size of their survival task.
The Blades have shown a willingness to go for it in the closing stages of games and it has paid off - all three of those wins came thanks to a goal in the last 20 minutes.
Hard work is giving Chris Wilder's side a chance but I think in games like this it is Chelsea's quality that will show through - especially when their players are still trying to impress new head coach Thomas Tuchel.
Prediction: 0-2
Lawro's full predictions v BBC's Morning Live presenter Gethin Jones
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Sheffield United have won three of the four Premier League meetings at Bramall Lane, including by 3-0 in last season's corresponding fixture.
- There have been 32 goals scored in the nine previous Premier League encounters.
Sheffield United
- Sheffield United have won five of their past seven games in all competitions, losing the other two.
- Three wins in the past five league matches is as many as in their previous 27 attempts.
- The Blades have never lost a Premier League home fixture in February (W5, D2).
- They have conceded the opening goal a league-high 16 times this season.
- Chris Wilder's side have conceded 16 home league goals, already one more than their entire total last term.
- David McGoldrick could become the first player to score in his opening three Premier League matches against Chelsea since Marcus Stewart in 2001.
- Billy Sharp has scored the winning goal three times so far in 2021, twice in the league and once in the FA Cup.
Chelsea
- Chelsea have earned seven points in three league fixtures under Thomas Tuchel, as many in their final eight matches under Frank Lampard.
- Tuchel is the first Chelsea boss to keep clean sheets in his opening three matches since Jose Mourinho in August 2004.
- The Blues have kept 10 Premier League clean sheets this term, one more than their entire total of last season.
- They have won 10 of their past 12 league fixtures against sides starting the day bottom of the table.
- Tammy Abraham has scored four goals in four league matches against Sheffield United, all at home.
- If selected, Olivier Giroud will be making his 250 Premier League appearance.