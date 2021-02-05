Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Brom loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles made 21 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this season

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is likely to make changes, with Lucas Moura and Harry Winks pushing for recalls.

Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso remain sidelined, while Dele Alli is a doubt due to a calf strain.

West Brom could hand debuts to Ainsley Maitland-Niles and fellow loanee Okay Yokuslu, who has now been granted a work permit.

Grady Diangana has not featured since early January and his fitness will again be assessed ahead of the game.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The only good news for Tottenham after they suffered their third successive league defeat against Chelsea on Thursday is that it appears Harry Kane will be back from injury sooner than expected.

Even without him up front, they should still be too strong for West Brom though.

The Baggies have picked up only one point from their past four games and are 10 points from safety, which is a heck of a lot of ground to make up. It is very difficult to see how they can turn things around and get out of this situation.

I know West Brom boss Sam Allardyce is still drumming into his side what he wants them to do, and I am sure their results will improve - I just can't see them going on a run good enough to get them out of the bottom three.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v BBC's Morning Live presenter Gethin Jones

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are looking to complete a first league double over West Brom since 2011-12.

Albion have won just one of their past 14 trips to Spurs in all competitions, drawing six times and losing seven.

The Baggies' most recent triumph at Tottenham was 1-0 in the Premier League in September 2014.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have suffered three successive Premier League defeats for the first time since November 2012.

They have recorded just two wins in 10 league games, drawing three and losing five.

Spurs have lost four of their past five league matches without the injured Harry Kane, drawing the other.

They have dropped points in seven of their 11 home league fixtures.

Jose Mourinho experienced back-to-back home league defeats for the first time in his 327th game as a manager on Thursday.

Mourinho has not faced West Brom at home since his then-Manchester United side were beaten 1-0 in 2018.

Son Heung-min has contributed to 16 goals in his past 15 league appearances against promoted sides, scoring nine and assisting seven.

West Bromwich Albion