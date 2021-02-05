Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur12:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Brom loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles
West Brom loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles made 21 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this season

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is likely to make changes, with Lucas Moura and Harry Winks pushing for recalls.

Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso remain sidelined, while Dele Alli is a doubt due to a calf strain.

West Brom could hand debuts to Ainsley Maitland-Niles and fellow loanee Okay Yokuslu, who has now been granted a work permit.

Grady Diangana has not featured since early January and his fitness will again be assessed ahead of the game.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The only good news for Tottenham after they suffered their third successive league defeat against Chelsea on Thursday is that it appears Harry Kane will be back from injury sooner than expected.

Even without him up front, they should still be too strong for West Brom though.

The Baggies have picked up only one point from their past four games and are 10 points from safety, which is a heck of a lot of ground to make up. It is very difficult to see how they can turn things around and get out of this situation.

I know West Brom boss Sam Allardyce is still drumming into his side what he wants them to do, and I am sure their results will improve - I just can't see them going on a run good enough to get them out of the bottom three.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v BBC's Morning Live presenter Gethin Jones

There have been 29 scored in West Brom's last seven league games

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Tottenham are looking to complete a first league double over West Brom since 2011-12.
  • Albion have won just one of their past 14 trips to Spurs in all competitions, drawing six times and losing seven.
  • The Baggies' most recent triumph at Tottenham was 1-0 in the Premier League in September 2014.

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham have suffered three successive Premier League defeats for the first time since November 2012.
  • They have recorded just two wins in 10 league games, drawing three and losing five.
  • Spurs have lost four of their past five league matches without the injured Harry Kane, drawing the other.
  • They have dropped points in seven of their 11 home league fixtures.
  • Jose Mourinho experienced back-to-back home league defeats for the first time in his 327th game as a manager on Thursday.
  • Mourinho has not faced West Brom at home since his then-Manchester United side were beaten 1-0 in 2018.
  • Son Heung-min has contributed to 16 goals in his past 15 league appearances against promoted sides, scoring nine and assisting seven.

West Bromwich Albion

  • West Brom have won just one of their past 12 league matches, drawing three times and losing eight.
  • They have conceded 26 goals in nine league games under Sam Allardyce. The Premier League record for most goals conceded by a new manager in their opening 10 matches is 28.
  • Albion have let in 52 Premier League goals this season, 14 more than any other side.
  • The Baggies are yet to keep an away clean sheet in 2020-21.
  • Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has conceded 50 Premier League goals in his first 21 appearances - the joint-quickest a keeper has ever reached that total in the competition's history.
  • West Brom have claimed just three points from a possible 33 against sides that begin the weekend in the top half.
  • Allardyce has never beaten Jose Mourinho in their 12 Premier League meetings, drawing three times and losing nine.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City21145239132647
2Man Utd22135446271944
3Leicester22133639251442
4Liverpool22117443251840
5West Ham2211563428638
6Chelsea22106636231336
7Everton2011363125636
8Tottenham2196634221233
9Aston Villa20102835241132
10Arsenal229492722531
11Leeds2192103638-229
12Southampton218582734-729
13Crystal Palace228592737-1029
14Wolves2275102331-826
15Brighton225982429-524
16Newcastle2264122236-1422
17Burnley2164111328-1522
18Fulham2128111731-1414
19West Brom2226141852-3412
20Sheff Utd2232171435-2111
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport