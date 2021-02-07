Everton Women v Birmingham City Women

Everton WomenEverton Women14:00B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Women
|12
|10
|2
|0
|38
|6
|32
|32
|2
|Man Utd Women
|13
|10
|2
|1
|32
|11
|21
|32
|3
|Man City Women
|12
|8
|3
|1
|41
|10
|31
|27
|4
|Arsenal Women
|11
|7
|2
|2
|39
|9
|30
|23
|5
|Everton Women
|11
|5
|2
|4
|21
|17
|4
|17
|6
|Reading Women
|13
|3
|6
|4
|16
|23
|-7
|15
|7
|Tottenham Women
|12
|3
|3
|6
|13
|23
|-10
|12
|8
|B'ham City Women
|10
|3
|1
|6
|9
|15
|-6
|10
|9
|Aston Villa Women
|12
|3
|1
|8
|11
|30
|-19
|10
|10
|Brighton Women
|13
|2
|3
|8
|8
|29
|-21
|9
|11
|West Ham Women
|11
|2
|1
|8
|13
|28
|-15
|7
|12
|Bristol City Women
|12
|1
|2
|9
|9
|49
|-40
|5
The ex-pro investigates how the game must deal with its issues
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.