Hamilton Academical 1-1 Rangers: Late Ross Callachan goal earns Accies draw

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

A 94th-minute Ross Callachan goal earned bottom side Hamilton Academical a surprise draw against Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers.

A Brian Easton own goal looked like it would give Rangers the points after visiting goalkeeper Allan McGregor had pulled off a string of saves.

Callachan, Bruce Anderson and Scott McMann were all thwarted in an uncomfortable 90 minutes for Rangers.

But with the last act of the game, Callachan scored from close range.

However, replays appeared to show the Hamilton midfielder's effort was going off target, with the ball spinning in after hitting off McGregor.

It means Rangers - who remain unbeaten in the league - now have a 21-point lead at the summit.

Hamilton stay bottom but have narrowed the gap on second-bottom Ross County to three points, and have two games in hand.

A whole league table and 56 points may have separated the two, but Hamilton gave as good as they got against the Premiership leaders.

Ianis Hagi and Joe Aribo put efforts wide from long distance for Rangers, and Connor Goldson had a looping header saved, but that was as close as Steven Gerrard's side got in a lacklustre first half.

Instead, the best chances fell to the hosts. Anderson played a one-two with Marios Ogkmpoe and sliced a deflected shot just wide. Then McGregor had to be alert when Anderson - on loan from Aberdeen - robbed Filip Helander on the edge of the box.

James Tavernier put a free-kick over just before the break, and Ryan Kent hit the side netting just after it as Rangers tried to go up a gear.

But then McGregor had to make a huge double save to keep Hamilton out, denying McMann and Callachan's efforts from inside the area.

Hamilton kept pushing, and Anderson drove a low shot at goal which McGregor again blocked.

Ryan Jack's introduction helped Rangers get more of a foothold in midfield and Kent's low drive through a ruck of bodies skimmed the far post.

But back came the home side. Callachan's free-kick was pushed away by McGregor before Rangers broke the deadlock at the other end as Borna Barisic's cross from the right bounced in off Easton.

It looked like it would be heartbreak for the relegation strugglers but, deep into injury time, McGregor clawed away an Anderson header and Callachan was first to the rebound to fire home.

Man of the match - Bruce Anderson

Allan McGregor saves from Bruce Anderson
The on-loan Aberdeen striker forced McGregor into three fine saves, one of which led to Hamilton's equaliser, while he was a constant threat throughout the match

What did we learn?

With such a handsome lead at the top of the Premiership, Rangers can afford an off day. But four of their past seven games have been won by just a single goal, and they have dropped points in two.

Recently, they have begun to look more vulnerable and, while it probably won't hurt their title bid, it may concern Gerrard with the Europa League tie with Royal Antwerp coming up.

Hamilton were nine minutes away from victory - before losing - in midweek but paid the price for missed chances. They were up for the battle with Rangers and their late goal earns what could be a crucial point before a difficult run of fixtures.

Three of their next four games are against top-six opposition, and their next four games are away from home, as they fight for survival.

What did they say?

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice: "I'm proud, not just of the result but the manner of the play. I thought the boys were absolutely outstanding.

"The message was to start the game like we mean it. They showed belief in each other."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I'm actually relieved to go away from this game with a point. We nearly won ugly, got a smash and grab, but we need to be better than that. We just weren't at the races.

There's so much for me to look through, and for me as well. Maybe I left too much quality and personality on the sidelines because we looked better when the subs came on."

What's next?

Hamilton travel to Livingston on Wednesday (18:00 GMT), while Rangers are next in action on Saturday when they host Kilmarnock (15:00).

Player of the match

HamiltonJamie Hamilton

with an average of 7.59

Hamilton Academical

  1. Squad number6Player nameHamilton
    Average rating

    7.59

  2. Squad number34Player nameCallachan
    Average rating

    7.50

  3. Squad number27Player nameHodson
    Average rating

    7.32

  4. Squad number7Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    7.31

  5. Squad number3Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    7.20

  6. Squad number5Player nameEaston
    Average rating

    7.18

  7. Squad number16Player nameMartin
    Average rating

    7.15

  8. Squad number2Player nameOdoffin
    Average rating

    7.05

  9. Squad number14Player nameTrafford
    Average rating

    7.00

  10. Squad number9Player nameOgkmpoe
    Average rating

    6.89

  11. Squad number23Player nameFulton
    Average rating

    6.88

  12. Squad number15Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    6.60

Rangers

  1. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    6.97

  2. Squad number10Player nameDavis
    Average rating

    5.73

  3. Squad number8Player nameJack
    Average rating

    5.50

  4. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    5.14

  5. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    4.78

  6. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    4.64

  7. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    4.63

  8. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    4.58

  9. Squad number11Player nameItten
    Average rating

    4.49

  10. Squad number7Player nameHagi
    Average rating

    4.44

  11. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    4.40

  12. Squad number17Player nameAribo
    Average rating

    4.39

  13. Squad number25Player nameRoofe
    Average rating

    4.21

  14. Squad number5Player nameHelander
    Average rating

    4.02

  15. Squad number15Player nameZungu
    Average rating

    3.70

Line-ups

Hamilton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 23Fulton
  • 6Hamilton
  • 16Martin
  • 5Easton
  • 27Hodson
  • 2Odoffin
  • 14TraffordSubstituted forHughesat 72'minutes
  • 3McMann
  • 34CallachanBooked at 1mins
  • 7Anderson
  • 9Ogkmpoe

Substitutes

  • 15Hughes
  • 17Stanger
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 19Winter
  • 20Moyo
  • 21Munro
  • 22Gourlay
  • 25Slaven
  • 32Smith

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 5HelanderBooked at 76mins
  • 31Barisic
  • 17Aribo
  • 15ZunguSubstituted forJackat 60'minutes
  • 18KamaraSubstituted forDavisat 78'minutes
  • 7HagiSubstituted forWrightat 78'minutes
  • 11IttenSubstituted forRoofeat 66'minutes
  • 14Kent

Substitutes

  • 3Bassey
  • 4Simpson
  • 8Jack
  • 10Davis
  • 16Patterson
  • 23Wright
  • 25Roofe
  • 26Balogun
  • 33McLaughlin
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home12
Away15
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home17
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hamilton Academical 1, Rangers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hamilton Academical 1, Rangers 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Rangers 1. Ross Callachan (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bruce Anderson (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ronan Hughes with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).

  6. Post update

    Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Wright.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marios Ogkmpoe (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lee Hodson with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Joe Aribo (Rangers).

  10. Post update

    Bruce Anderson (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Steven Davis.

  12. Post update

    Scott Wright (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Hakeem Odoffin (Hamilton Academical).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hakeem Odoffin (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott McMann.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Kemar Roofe (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Martin (Hamilton Academical).

  18. Goal!

    Own Goal by Brian Easton, Hamilton Academical. Hamilton Academical 0, Rangers 1.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Kent.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Aribo (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers2824406886076
2Celtic26167357213655
3Hibernian28147739261349
4Aberdeen2712873128344
5Livingston27116103531439
6St Mirren2595112628-232
7Dundee Utd28710112338-1531
8St Johnstone2879122737-1030
9Motherwell2667132439-1525
10Kilmarnock2773172639-1324
11Ross County2865172153-3223
12Hamilton2655162352-2920
View full Scottish Premiership table

