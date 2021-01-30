Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Jean Michael Seri scored once for Fulham, a strike against Burnley that was named the Premier League's goal of the month for August 2018

Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri has joined Ligue 1 side Bordeaux on loan until the end of the season.

The Ivory Coast playmaker, 28, signed for Fulham in a £25m deal from Nice in July 2018 and played 32 times in the Premier League, scoring once.

However he spent all of the 2019-20 campaign on loan with Galatasaray.

He only made two Carabao Cup appearances in 2020-21 and did not feature for Fulham in a Premier League match this season.

Fulham are 18th in the Premier League and he joins a Bordeaux side who are eighth in the French top flight.