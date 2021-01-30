Last updated on .From the section Watford

Gerard Deulofeu moved to Watford from Barcelona for more than £11m in 2018

Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu has made a permanent move to Italian Serie A side Udinese for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old former Everton and Barcelona player had been on loan at Udinese since October and has scored once in 12 appearances this season.

He scored 17 goals in 70 games at Vicarage Road during a two-and-a-half-year stay at the club.

The Spaniard scored a memorable brace in the 2019 FA Cup semi-final win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

