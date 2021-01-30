Last updated on .From the section Football

Breno Lopes scored the winner nine minutes into added time as Palmeiras defeated fellow Brazilian club Santos in the final of the Copa Libertadores.

Substitute Lopes settled the contest with a superb header from Rony's cross in a thrilling climax to the final.

Played in searing heat in the Maracana, a game of few chances sparked into life when Santos coach Cuca was sent off four minutes earlier.

Palmeiras will now play in the Club World Cup in Qatar in February.

The Sao Paulo club's only other triumph in the competition - South America's equivalent of the Champions League - was in 1999.

While fans were not allowed at the game, around 5,000 people still attended having been invited by the clubs, local authorities and South America's governing body Conmebol.

The showpiece game was originally scheduled to be played on 21 November but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Palmeiras won the Paulista state championship in August and play Gremio in the Copa do Brasil final in February.