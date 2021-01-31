Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Liverpool are now in pole position to pip Celtic to the signing of 25-year-old Preston North End defender Ben Davies. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp refused to comment when he was asked if he was considering a move for Celtic target Ben Davies from Preston North End as he looks to solve his central defensive crisis. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic have agreed a deal to sign former England Under-21 right-back Jonjoe Kenny on loan from Everton, with the 23-year-old unable to become a first-team regular since returning from Schalke 04. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Marseille have reportedly joined the chase to sign Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham, with Newcastle United also said to be pursuing the 24-year-old Frenchman. (Sky Sports via The Scotsman) external-link

Southampton are in talks with Chelsea over a loan move for 19-year-old Scotland Under-21 midfielder Billy Gilmour. (Daily Mail) external-link

Birmingham City, who signed striker Sam Cosgrove from Aberdeen on Sunday, have had a £3m bid to land 23-year-old forward Kevin Nisbet rejected by Hibernian. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor have rekindled their interest in taking Stevie Mallan on loan from Hibernian after the proposed move appeared to have stalled - and the 24-year-old midfielder could make the switch permanent in the summer. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibs midfielder Stevie Mallan is on his way to Turkey having agreed in principle to join the Super Lig club Yeni Malatyaspor on loan. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers have allowed Derby County to open talks with George Edmundson about a deadline day loan move for the 23-year-old centre-half. (Daily Record) external-link

Centre-half Ciaron Brown has voiced his affection for Livingston after being recalled from his loan spell with the Scottish Premiership club but aims to impress back at Cardiff City. (The Herald) external-link

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has not ruled out bringing Brighton & Hove Albion centre-half Shane Duffy, AC Milan left-back Diego Laxalt and Southampton winger Moi Elyounoussi back on loan next season. (The National) external-link