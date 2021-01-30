Last updated on .From the section Irish

Leroy Millar congratulates Ballymena goalscorer Paul McElroy

Ballymena moved above Cliftonville into fifth place in the Premiership and extended their unbeaten league run to eight games with a 2-0 win at Carrick.

Ballymena, playing their first game since 2 January, went ahead in the 21st minute when Paul McElroy latched onto Jude Winchester's pass and scored.

McElroy's pass teed up Winchester to make it 2-0 after 81, the midfielder rifling a shot into the top corner.

Carrick remain four points adrift at the foot of the table.

Niall Currie's side have now lost nine of their 11 top-flight outings this season, including defeats in their last five matches.

Ballymena, who handed a debut and first start to central defender Conor Keeley, have now won on each of their last eight visits to Taylor's Avenue.

Ballymena go ahead against run of play

With the wind in their favour in the first half, Carrick started the game brightly but it was the visitors who opened the scoring against the run of play when McElroy latched on to Winchester's delightful through ball after Ballymena broke quickly.

The former Dungannon and Crusaders player had the relatively simple task of firing into the empty net from the edge of the area after goalkeeper Aaron Hogg raced off his line.

The hosts responded well and Jordan Gibson fired a drive against the underside of the bar, before Jordan Jenkins was unable to meet the ball at the back post after Daniel Kelly had headed the ball across goal from a free-kick.

Ballymena almost increased their lead in the 74th minute but Hogg saved well from Tony Kane, who had met the impressive Winchester's right-wing cross.

Winchester was again in the thick of the action, ensuring a sixth win in eight games for his side when McElroy laid the ball off for the ex-Cliftonville player to take one touch and fire powerfully past Hogg.

David Jeffrey's side move to within two points of fourth-placed Coleraine, with a match in hand over their derby rivals who themselves have put together a six-match winning streak.

The Braidmen are scheduled to host Dungannon Swifts on Tuesday night, with Carrick Rangers travelling to Milltown to take on Warrenpoint Town.