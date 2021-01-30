Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

James Garner has yet to score a first-team goal in his career

Nottingham Forest have signed Manchester United's James Garner on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old midfielder had been on a season-long loan at Forest's Championship rivals Watford, but that deal has been cut short to allow him to move to the City Ground.

The England youth international has not started for the Hornets since Xisco Munoz took over as manager last month.

Garner's three starts at Old Trafford came in the Europa League last season.

He has come on as a substitute twice in the Premier League for the Red Devils and featured 21 times for Watford in the first part of this season.

"James is a promising young talent in central midfield and that is an area where we've had injury problems and players missing in recent weeks," Forest manager Chris Hughton told the club website. external-link

"He has completed a good spell at Watford where he has picked up some much-needed Championship experience and we're confident he will be a valuable asset to us between now and the end of the season."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.