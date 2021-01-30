Glyn Hodges: AFC Wimbledon manager leaves by mutual consent
AFC Wimbledon manager Glyn Hodges has left the struggling League One side by mutual consent.
The 57-year-old's tenure came to an end hours after a 2-0 home defeat by MK Dons left them in the relegation zone.
"It is with a genuinely heavy heart that I have to announce we have parted company with Glyn," chief executive Joe Palmer told the club website.
"I think it says it all about the man and his love for the club we were able to come to this decision together."
