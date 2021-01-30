Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon manager Glyn Hodges has left the struggling League One side by mutual consent.

The 57-year-old's tenure came to an end hours after a 2-0 home defeat by MK Dons left them in the relegation zone.

"It is with a genuinely heavy heart that I have to announce we have parted company with Glyn," chief executive Joe Palmer told the club website. external-link

"I think it says it all about the man and his love for the club we were able to come to this decision together."

More to follow.